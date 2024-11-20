‘Lawmaker Reveals How They Met In London To Perfect Defection Plan’

The lawmaker representing Imo West senatorial district, Osita Izunaso, on Tuesday disclosed that he attended a meeting in London during which late Anambra South senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, promised Senate President, Godswill Akpabio that he would join the ruling party, APC.

Naija News reports that Izunaso stated this during the valedictory session organised by the Senate in honour of the late senator.

According to Izunaso, part of the agreement reached during the meeting held in London was that Ubah would dump the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Izunaso said, “When Ifeanyi Ubah was about to join the All Progressives Congress, he invited me as a witness to have our popular London meeting with you Mr President.

“In that London accord, you (Akpabio) asked Ifeanyi Ubah two questions – ‘are you (Ubah) sure you are going to join APC?’ Ifeanyi said ‘yes, I’ll join APC.’ You asked him this question: ‘but I am aware that your (Ubah) matter is still in court. Are you going to tell us that it is after you finish with the court battle that you will join us?’ Ifeanyi said ‘No, I am joining APC.’ That deal was sealed and Mr President of the Senate said, ‘the moment I (Akpabio) return to Nigeria, I will go and see the Commander-in-Chief and I (Akpabio) will tell him that Ifeanyi Ubah wants to join APC.’

“Mr President, that London accord, Ifeanyi Ubah kept to his words and you also kept to your words and within a very short period of time, he (Ubah) joined our party and transformed APC in Anambra State. That is the man Ifeanyi Ubah.”

Ubah defected to the ruling APC in October 2023. He was the sole YPP senator from 2019 till his defection.