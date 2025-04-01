Akpabio Told Gov Ododo To Recall Me, Yahaya Bello To Kill Me – Natasha Alleges

Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio was behind her ongoing recall process.

Naija News reports that Natasha alleged that Akpabio called Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, to start her recall process, but the Governor refused.

The Kogi Central Senator stated this on Tuesday while addressing constituents in her country home in Kogi.

According to her, Governor Ododo refused to start her recall process because he said the people were with her.

She stated that following Ododo’s decline, Akpabio contacted former Governor Yahaya Bello.

According to her, the meeting between Akpabio and Bello was to start her recall and for her assassination.

Her words: “Let me say this now, on the 14th of March, at 10:30 pm, mind you two days before that, that was on the 12th, Akpabio spoke to Governor Ododo to recall me. But he told him it would be impossible because the masses are with her, the people are with her.

“When Akpabio was not satisfied, he then sent for Yahaya Bello. It was actually Senator Asuquo from Cross River that drove Yahaya Bello from Hilton Hotel, I was informed of everything. When I got to know, the meeting, it was in two folds. They told him to commence my recall and that he was going to fund it. Of course, money exchanged hands that night. The second thing he told him was that he should try and kill me. I didn’t make this public, but i wrote to the IG of Police.

“And Akpabio told Yahaya Bello, I am standing by what I said, he told him that he should make sure that killing me did not happen in Abuja. That it should be done here so that it would seem as if it is the people that killed me here. I didn’t make that public, but we did notify the security agencies of that.”