Senator Natasha Is Making A Bold Statement – Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has condemned the police order against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s homecoming reception in her country home, in Kogi State.

Ezekwesili said Natasha‘s insistence on visiting her home country and speaking with her constituents was commendable.

In a statement on her 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, the former Minister hailed the Kogi Central Senator for resisting to be held back from engaging her constituents.

The former Minister of Solid Minerals called on Nigerians to stand in solidarity with the Kogi Central Senator.

Naija News reported that Natasha, while addressing her constituents, in Kogi, alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio called Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State to start her recall process.

She added that when Ododo refused, Akpabio called former Governor Yahaya Bello to start the recall process and also kill her.

She wrote: “Did I hear that they were trying to prevent this amazing Homecoming of the heroic Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from taking place?

“The IGP of Police and the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu cannot possibly endorse or be associated with such moves. I hope not.

“The highest security should be guaranteed the Senator and her constituents as they express themselves in democratic traditions of this kind.

“Watching this video of her genuine constituents excited to see her after difficult days in battle against a political system that’s networked to silence her is both delightful and inspiring! See the energy in that video.

“Keep winning, Madam Senator! Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is definitely making a bold statement on how one person can make a difference to a political culture that rewards bad behavior.

“All reasonable Nigerians stand in solidarity with her and the good people of Kogi Central Senatorial Constituency as they teach us what true democratic legitimacy and leadership should look like.“