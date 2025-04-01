Home Coming Rally: ‘Should We Be Met With Violence, Hold Gov Ododo, Yahaya Bello, Akpabio Responsible’ – Natasha

Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has expressed her determination to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with her constituents on Tuesday, despite mounting security concerns and warnings from the Kogi police command.

In a statement shared on her official Facebook page, Akpoti-Uduaghan reassured her supporters of a peaceful celebration, but also issued a stark warning.

She said, “My dear people of Kogi Central, I look forward to our PEACEFUL Sallah celebrations today. However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Òdodo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible.”

Naija News reports that the lawmaker’s statement comes after the Kogi Police Command advised her to cancel the planned rally, citing concerns over security risks.

Despite these warnings, the senator remained resolute in her decision to proceed with her visit, attributing any potential violence to political figures she believes might be involved.

This new development follows a recent directive from the Kogi State government on Monday, which imposed a ban on rallies and public gatherings in light of “credible security reports.”

The move was intended to prevent any potential unrest, but Akpoti-Uduaghan’s media team swiftly dismissed any suggestions that she would cancel her Eid celebration plans.

The suspended senator, who has been at the center of a political storm since her suspension, has faced ongoing tensions with state and national authorities.