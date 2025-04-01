Justice Egwatu Recused Himself From My Case Because Akpabio Wrote A Petition Against Him – Natasha

Suspended Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has claimed that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is starting to sabotage a suit she filed to stop her suspension.

She accused Akpabio of petitioning the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) against Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Abuja Federal High Court.

She claimed that Akpabio’s petition made Justice Egwuatu step down from her case.

On March 4, Justice Egwuatu issued an interim order stopping the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from proceeding with disciplinary actions against Akpoti-Uduaghan.

However, the judge later recused himself from the case.

Addressing her followers in her hometown, Okehi, Kogi State, Natasha said: “Justice Egwuatu was supposed to sit, take all the pleadings and decide, which I believe would have been in our favor, and that means we would have had the suspension quashed, and I would have resumed duties at the senate.

“But what happened, as soon as the judge resumed he recused himself from the case. And why was that, the moment the case was assigned to him, the Senate President wrote a petition to the NJC and DSS against the judge.

“And we all know why, maybe the judge refused to play game and that’s why they refused to take him out.

“Even though we say the judiciary is corrupt, there are some good judges but they get harassed to do bad things.”