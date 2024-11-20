Lakurawa Terrorists Are Well Armed, Highly Connected – Nigerian Senators Exposes Origin Of Terrorist Group

Senator representing Kebbi North Senatorial District, Yahaya Abdullahi, has lamented the raid of his constituents and other communities in Sokoto State by the violent terrorist group known as Lakurawa.

Naija News reports that a motion which was co-sponsored by Senator Adamu Aliero, Kebbi Central and Garba Maidoki, Kebbi South Senatorial, conveyed fears that if the terrorists are not decisively dealt with, they can spread across other zones, given the high capacity weapons and connections they have outside the shores of the country.

Abdullahi stated that the Lakurawa terrorist group are of Burna Faso and Mali origin, infiltrating the country through the Nigeria-Niger border.

He urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to impress on the Federal Government to rid the two States of these criminal gangs.

He said: “Mr President, I discussed this motion with you yesterday which was jointly sponsored by me, Senator Adamu Aliero and Distinguished Senator Garba Maidoki and it is about the episode of a violent gang of criminals who invaded this country from Mali and Burkina Faso and killed many people from my constituency and other constituencies in Sokoto and Kebbi State.

“The motion is titled “Urgent Need for the Federal Government to Take Measure Against Infiltration of Violent Gang of Criminals known as Lakurawa from entrenching themselves in some North West parts of Sokoto and Kebbi States.

“That Senate is aware that terrorists from Burkina Faso and Mali called Lakurawa have infiltrated the country through Nigeria – Niger border, especially Ilela in Sokoto State and proceeded to Kebbi and are taking communities of Augie and Arewa Local Governments in Kebbi State.

“Senate recalls that these violent terrorists have raided and attacked a village called Mera on November 8, killing more than 20 persons and rustling their livestock worth more than millions of naira.

“Senate is aware that the Kebbi State government promptly responded by sending delegates with relief materials to affected communities and assisted families.”

Similarly, former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aminu Waaziri Tambuwal, faulted those saying that Lakurawa terrorists are new in the country.

He recalled that his administration had, in 2018, alongside the Federal Government, mobilised Security agents against and successfully dislodged them, but they began to regroup lately.

He said, “I rise to lend my voice in support of this motion as moved by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, and Adamu Aliero.

“When I was Governor of Sokoto State, we encountered this group in Sokoto in 2018 and we mobilized through the FG to dislodge them and it was a well-encouraged operation but was surprised in the media that Lakurawa terrorists are new. That is not correct.

“There is a need for Nigeria to take this matter very seriously because these terrorists are well armed and are highly connected outside the country.”