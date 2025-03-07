Notorious Lukurawa Leader Eliminated In Kebbi

A joint team of security operatives, including vigilantes, has successfully eliminated a notorious Lakurawa kingpin, Maigemu, in Kebbi State.

According to AbdulRahman Usman Zagga, Director of Security at the Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi, Maigemu was neutralized on Thursday in Kuncin Baba, a remote and rugged area in Arewa Local Government, following an intense gun battle.

This development comes just a week after Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, visited Bagiza and Rausa Kade communities in Arewa Local Government to console residents over the killing of six people by suspected Lakurawa cattle rustlers.

During his visit, Governor Idris assured the affected communities of immediate security reinforcements and strategic measures to curb criminal activities in the area.

Zagga praised the governor for his unwavering commitment to security and the consistent logistical support provided to security personnel.

He also encouraged residents to work closely with security agencies by sharing intelligence and reporting suspicious activities to help restore lasting peace in the state.

The Lakurawa group, reportedly affiliated with extremist organizations, has been linked to numerous attacks and killings across Northern Nigeria, particularly in Sokoto and Kebbi states.