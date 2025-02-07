Lakurawa Terrorists Attack Kebbi Community Again

One individual was reportedly killed, and six others have been hospitalized following an attack by suspected Lakurawa terrorists in the Gulma community, located within the Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Chairman of Argungu Local Government, Aliyu Sani Gulma, told newsmen on Friday that the assault occurred around 11:00 PM on Thursday while the residents were asleep.

During the attack, one person was reportedly killed, and six others sustained gunshot wounds.

According to Gulma, the injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kebbi, he noted.

Gulma further mentioned that the assailants fled into the forest upon realizing that some community members had organized to confront them.

He confirmed that he has informed the relevant security authorities about the incident, and military personnel have been deployed to the area to ensure the safety of the residents and their property.

When contacted, the public relations officer of Kebbi Police Command, CSP Nafi’u Abubakar, told Daily Trust that the command had already dispatched mobile policemen to the community.

Naija News understand that the latest attack comes barely two months after Senator representing Kebbi Central, Adamu Aliero, said the Nigerian military has flushed terror group to the Niger Republic.

Aliero said the development followed the interventions of the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, the Chief of Defence Staff, and other critical stakeholders.

Aliero had said, “We told the minister in no uncertain terms that if we play with the Lakurawa terrorists, what happened to the North East may happen to North West. It’s a war that can be finished within five days, and if we allow a repeat of North East in the North West, it would be devastating. The North West has more population and richer in agricultural land, animal husbandry with rivers for good irrigation, fishing and other things, so we must secure the area.

‘’Do you know that they were bold enough to hang around and kept threatening the villagers until our military arrived on Tuesday (November 12) and pursued them as they ran into Niger Republic? Our troops can’t go beyond our international boundary. But it is now up to our existing military cooperation with the Nigerien military on stamping out banditry and insurgency to do the rest.”