13 Killed As Lakurawa Terrorists Launch Fresh Attack In Kebbi

Suspected Lakurawa terrorists launched what appears to be a retaliatory assault on Birnin Dede village in Kebbi State on Sunday, March 9, 2025, resulting in the deaths of 13 individuals and the destruction of seven villages by fire.

A local resident, Malam Umar, told journalists that the assailants specifically targeted villages surrounding Birnin Dede, all situated within the Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

He asserted that the assault was a response to the recent killing of their leader, Maigemu, by a coalition of security forces in the region.

“The assailants set fire to numerous villages, leaving only one unharmed, which was under military protection. We implore Allah for safety from this fearsome group,” Umar stated in a telephone conversation with Vanguard.

Naija News reports that this incident follows a security operation conducted by the Kebbi State Government, during which Maigemu, a well-known terrorist leader, was killed.

The operation received support from Governor Nasir Idris as part of ongoing efforts to mitigate violent incidents in the state.

Efforts to obtain a statement from the Kebbi State Police Command were unsuccessful, as their spokesperson, SP Nafiu Abubakar, did not respond to calls or text messages seeking additional information.