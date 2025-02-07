Senate Probes Niger’s Allegations Of Collusion With France To Destabilise Country

The Nigerian Senate has launched a thorough investigation into allegations by Niger Republic’s Head of State, Brig. Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, that Nigeria is colluding with France to destabilise his country through a militia group known as Lakurawa.

Naija News gathered that the Senate has also resolved to send a fact-finding delegation to Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi States, where the alleged armed group is said to be operating.

Speaking in Hausa in December 2024, Gen. Tchiani accused Nigerian authorities of being aware of a plot to establish a terrorist training camp in Gaba Forest, near Sokoto.

He further alleged that the camp was part of a deal between France and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

“There is a proposal that is being made, but the leaders of Nigeria are aware that there is a forest named Gaba near Sokoto. They want to make this forest a training ground for Lakurawa terrorists,” Tchiani had stated.

Senate Orders Immediate Investigation

During Thursday’s plenary session, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North) directed the Committees on National Security, Intelligence, and Foreign Affairs to conduct a detailed probe and submit a report within four weeks.

The committees have also been tasked with recommending diplomatic and security measures to strengthen Nigeria’s historical ties with Niger and ensure continued cooperation in security and economic matters.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion titled “Urgent Need to Investigate Allegations Against Nigeria’s Sovereignty by the Head of State of Niger Republic, Brig. Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani”, sponsored by Senator Shehu Umar (APC, Bauchi South).

Senator Umar described the allegations as serious and unfounded, warning that such claims could strain Nigeria’s diplomatic relations with Niger Republic.

He noted that both countries have long-standing cultural, security, and trade ties, and accused Tchiani of tarnishing Nigeria’s international image without presenting credible evidence.

“Nigeria has been at the forefront of promoting regional peace and stability. These allegations are not only baseless but also threaten our long-standing relationship with Niger,” Umar stated.

He also defended Nigerian security officials, including the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai, both of whom, he said, had worked tirelessly to maintain regional stability.

NSA Ribadu Dismisses Claims As Baseless

Upon learning of the allegations, National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu swiftly dismissed Tchiani’s claims, stating that Nigeria has never permitted any foreign military base on its soil.

“Nigeria has never allowed a foreign military base on its soil, having previously rejected such requests from both the United States and the United Kingdom,” Ribadu clarified.

He reassured the Senate and the Nigerian public that the country remains committed to regional peace and stability.

During the deliberation, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele urged lawmakers to tread carefully and avoid discussing the matter in public due to its sensitive security implications.

His suggestion received broad support in the Senate, with many lawmakers agreeing that such sensitive security issues should be handled with utmost discretion.