His Property Or Family Inheritance? – Nigerians React As Ndume Begs Senate To Allow Ifeanyi Ubah’s Widow To Replace Him As Senator

Some Nigerians have queried the lawmaker representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, who pleaded with the Senate to allow the widow of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to replace him as the representative of Anambra South Senatorial District.

Naija News reported that Ndume argued that it is necessary to preserve Ubah’s legacy and aspirations through his family.

Ndume made the appeal during the Valedictory session held on Tuesday in honour of the late senator.

Citing historical precedents, Ndume argued that such a move would honour the late senator’s contributions to the Senate and ensure continuity in representing his constituency.

However, Ndume’s suggestion earned him criticism from Nigerians, questioning if political offices are hereditary or family property.

@chimm_di wrote: “I don’t understand… succeed him as per? His property or family inheritance? This country sev”

@orefolayan wrote: “Is the Senate seat a Monarchy? Which one be “succeed him”?”

@kelvin_hartz wrote: “A widow that should be m0urning her husband.”

@adumaadand6 wrote: “So we are now practicing a hereditary monarchical system of government in the Senate? Is it a family heirloom that needs to be inherited? What exactly is going on in this country? Who deemed her worthy to decide our fate in this country? Are we using sentiments now? Why can’t she go through the same process other senate went through? Be voted for. Did the people she wants to represent them say they want her? I’ve so many questions cos this is just something else”

@101fred wrote: “Naija de turn family business small small . People now inherit government positions… hmmm”

@innocent wrote: “That you guys in the North and soon Lagos are now treating elected political positions as family inheritance which is why El rufai and so on have their families and kids in Federal Political offices. It does not mean South East tolerates such. Keep your monarchy system of government up there to yourselves.”

@augustine_vivian wrote: “So politics in Nigeria has suddenly becomes family HERITAGE”

@meyer7xxx wrote: “It’s not a thing of competence, it’s a family business and they are no longer bothered dishing it out in our faces”