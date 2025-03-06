List Of Senators Who Have Been Suspened Since 1999

The 10th Senate, led by Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday suspended the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for six months over alleged misconduct in the red chamber.

Naija News reports that the suspension followed the consideration and adoption of the report presented by Senator Neda Imasuen, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, during plenary.

Here is a list of senators who have previously faced suspension:

1. Femi Okurounmu (Ogun Central) – 1999

Senator Okurounmu was suspended in 1999 after alleging that fellow senators were planning to impeach President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was later recalled after tendering an apology to the Senate.

2. Joseph Waku (Benue) – 2000

In 2000, Senator Waku suggested that a military coup would be preferable to allowing President Obasanjo to continue ruling as a dictator. This statement led to his suspension due to its controversial nature.

3. Arthur Nzeribe (Imo, Orlu Constituency) – 2002

Senator Nzeribe was indefinitely suspended in November 2002 over a ₦22 million fraud allegation.

4. Isah Mohammed (Niger Central) – 2004

In October 2004, Senator Mohammed was suspended for two weeks after physically assaulting Senator Iyabo Anisulowo outside the National Assembly lobby. The altercation was reportedly related to the disbursement of committee funds.

5. Ali Ndume (Borno South) – 2017

Senator Ndume was suspended for six months in 2017 after calling for an investigation into allegations involving then Senate President Bukola Saraki and Senator Dino Melaye.

6. Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central) – 2018

In 2018, Senator Omo-Agege was suspended after opposing the election reordering bill. Despite apologizing for his stance, he sought a court order to prevent the Senate from suspending him, which led to his suspension.

7. Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) – 2024

Senator Ningi was suspended for three months in 2024 after alleging that the National Assembly padded the 2024 budget by ₦3 trillion.

8. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central)

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on the 6th of March, 2025, was suspended for six months over alleged misconduct in the red chamber.