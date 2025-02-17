‘I Understand Why NSA Ribadu Was Very Angry’ – Ndume Reacts To CDS Musa’s Canada Visa Denial

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the denial of a Canadian visa to Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, urging Nigerian leaders to focus on self-respect and national dignity.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Ndume expressed his dismay over the situation but emphasized that Nigeria’s leadership must first accord itself the respect it expects from the international community.

The lawmaker expressed his concerns over the development, questioning how a senior military official from Nigeria, a country with a strong international presence, could be denied a visa.

“How can the CDS of Nigeria—a country of global significance, the most populous in Africa, and an active contributor to international peacekeeping—be denied a visa? And this was for an event honouring fallen heroes. I can understand why the National Security Adviser (NSA) was so angry,” Ndume said.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker’s comments follow the Canadian High Commission’s refusal to grant Musa and other senior military officials visas for an event recognizing military veterans.

Musa was scheduled to travel to Canada for an event honoring military veterans but was unable to attend due to the visa denial.

Speaking at the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) event in Abuja, he confirmed the development: “Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada. There’s an event to honour our veterans, those that were injured during battles, and we were meant to be there.”

The incident drew sharp criticism from National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, who strongly condemned the decision, stating that Canada “can go to hell” for denying the military chiefs entry.

Similarly, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, described the action as disrespectful to Nigeria.

Canada, however, has declined to provide reasons for the visa denial, citing “privacy reasons.”

Ndume, while acknowledging the frustration, suggested that Nigerian leaders should focus more on strengthening the country’s internal systems rather than seeking frequent international engagements.

“You brought about the CDS drama and how the NSA reacted or overreacted. In the first place, there’s no doubt that that is a kind of disrespect to Nigeria, but you have to respect yourself first,” he stated.

The Senator further argued that the correct diplomatic process might not have been followed, which could have contributed to the visa denial.

“They should have written to them, inviting them. And it is that letter of invitation, I don’t know whether they did that, that they would have used to ask for a visa, and it should be clear, if they don’t get the visa, they don’t go,” Ndume added.

Despite the uproar, Musa himself appeared unbothered by the situation. Ndume pointed out that such incidents are bound to happen when a nation does not prioritize self-respect.

“I’m happy the CDS is not worried about it. But if you don’t respect yourself that much, this is what happens,” he stated.

The senator concluded by reiterating his stance on reducing dependence on international engagements.

“I don’t go anywhere. And I’m a Senator. For the past 15-20 years, I’ve been in the National Assembly. I don’t go anywhere. I don’t need to go anywhere. Nigeria is my country.”