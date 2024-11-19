Allow Ubah’s Wife Replace Him – Ndume Begs Senate

The lawmaker representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has pleaded with the Senate to allow the widow of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to replace him as the representative of Anambra South Senatorial District.

He argued that it is necessary to preserve Ubah’s legacy and aspirations through his family

Ndume made the appeal during the Valedictory session held on Tuesday in honour of the late senator.

Citing historical precedents, Ndume argued that such a move would honour the late senator’s contributions to the Senate and ensure continuity in representing his constituency.

He said, “What I want to appeal to you, Mr. President, is that we keep the spirit and aspirations of Ifeanyi alive.

“This has happened before. When Chuba Okadigbo, a great politician, passed away, his wife, Margery, joined the Senate and carried on his legacy.

“Similarly, our First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, served in this chamber, largely supported by the goodwill of Lagosians and the legacy of her husband, who was a former governor.”

Ndume also referenced other examples, including Senator Tokunbo Abiru, whose father served as a senator in 1979, and Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, who carries on the political legacy of the Yar’Adua family.

He highlighted that Senator Iyabo Obasanjo and Senator Ede Dafinone also followed in their fathers’ footsteps, representing their family legacies in the Senate.

Making his point, Ndume said, “His wife, fortunately, is around 50 years old and has been a wonderful support system to him.

“I appeal to you, Mr. President, and my distinguished colleagues to support the idea of his family having a spiritual representative here in this chamber.

“This will ensure continuity and honour for the Anambra South Senatorial District.”