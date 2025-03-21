Rivers State Of Emergency: Remain Calm – Senator Ndume Tells Nigerians

The Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has urged Nigerians to remain calm and steadfast amid to political crisis in Rivers State.

Naija News reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State. He also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and House of Assembly members.

The President’s action received condemnation from South South Governors Forum, opposition political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and opposition political leaders, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

While many Rivers people hoped that the National Assembly would cancel the President’s action; the House of Representatives and the Senate, on Thursday, ratified the President’s declaration and also upheld the suspension of Fubara, his deputy and House of Assembly members.

According to the President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe, the President lacked the right to remove Fubara as Rivers Governor. He contended that the Constitution was clear on how a governor can be removed.

He also explained that the Constitution provided that the House of Assembly concurrently with the National Assembly would make law in a state of emergency.

Taking to his 𝕏 handle on Friday, Senator Ndume urged Nigerians to trust the nation’s institutions and work for peace and stability.

“Fellow Nigerians, In times of political tension, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

“Nigerians must remain calm and uphold democracy amid the Rivers State crisis. Let’s trust our institutions and work for peace, unity, and stability,” he wrote.