Edo Assembly Approves Okpebholo’s Nominee, Okoebor As Finance Commissioner

The Edo State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Speaker Blessing Agbebaku, has confirmed Emmanuel Okoebor as the state’s Commissioner for Finance.

The confirmation followed a nomination sent by Governor Monday Okpebholo through a letter delivered by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Umar Ikhilor.

The letter emphasized the critical role of Okoebor’s appointment in ensuring the efficient management of the state’s financial affairs.

The nomination was reviewed by the House Committee on Rules, Business, and Government House, led by Majority Leader Charity Aiguobarueghian.

After screening the nominee, the committee recommended his approval.

During Wednesday’s plenary session, the Assembly affirmed Okoebor’s appointment through a unanimous voice vote, marking a key step in advancing the state’s governance priorities.

In a separate development, Governor Okpebholo has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of all state-owned tertiary institutions.

In the same vein, the Governor has also approved the disengagement of the Management Staff of Edo Specialist Hospital and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Wednesday by Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

Both approvals were conveyed in a “Government Special Announcement” dated November 20, 2024 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of all State owned Tertiary Institutions in Edo State with immediate effect,” the statement partly read.