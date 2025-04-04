Gov Okpebholo Returns To Benin With Jubilation Following Tribunal Ruling

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, returned to Benin City to a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the people of the state, following the Election Petition Tribunal’s ruling in Abuja that upheld their victory in the 2024 governorship election.

The tribunal’s decision, announced on April 2nd, 2025, dismissed a petition filed by the People Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodaro, for lack of merit. The ruling reaffirmed the election result, securing Okpebholo’s mandate.

Arriving at the Benin airport, the governor and his team were met with cheers from thousands of residents.

The airport was packed with supporters eager to celebrate the tribunal’s verdict. The excitement was palpable, with security forces struggling to manage the large crowd.

Governor Okpebholo immediately headed to the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, to show his appreciation for the monarch’s support and prayers throughout the election process.

Naija News reports that during his visit, the governor expressed his gratitude to the people of Edo for their continued trust and backing.

At the palace, a joyful Okpebholo addressed the crowd, declaring that the tribunal’s decision was a true reflection of the people’s choice. He thanked the people of Edo for standing by him and promised to continue working for their welfare.

Oba Ewuare II, delighted by the victory, encouraged the governor to keep up the good work for the benefit of the state.

The victory came after a fierce electoral battle, where Okpebholo defeated Asue Ighodaro of the PDP by a margin of 44,393 votes in the September 21st, 2024 election.