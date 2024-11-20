Okpebholo Dissolves AAU, Other Tertiary Institutions Governing Council, Sacks Edo Specialist, Stella Obasanjo Hospitals Management

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of all state-owned tertiary institutions.

In the same vein, the Governor has also approved the disengagement of the Management Staff of Edo Specialist Hospital and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Wednesday by Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

Both approvals were conveyed in a “Government Special Announcement” dated November 20, 2024 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of all State owned Tertiary Institutions in Edo State with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, all affected members of the Governing Councils of all State owned Tertiary Institutions are to handover all Government properties in their possession to their respective Heads of the Institutions.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the disengagement of the Management Staff of Edo Specialist Hospital and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City with immediate effect.

“In view of the above, the Management Staff of the aforementioned hospitals are to handover all Government properties in their possession to the most senior officer in their various Institutions,” he announced.