Austin Eguavoen Reveals Super Eagles’ Problem

Super Eagles interim head coach Austin Eguavoen has cited a lack of creativity and flair in the midfield that has hindered the team’s ability to convert opportunities into goals.

Nigeria ended their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign on an unexpectedly poor note after suffering a surprising 2-1 defeat at home to Rwanda on Monday.

This match played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, marked the Super Eagles’ first loss of the qualification series.

Leading into the fixture in Uyo, the Nigerian team boasted an impressive record, having not only secured qualification for the AFCON tournament in Morocco but also maintained a flawless home record throughout the qualifying campaign.

The atmosphere was set for a favourable outcome, especially with the team facing little pressure as they had already secured their place in the upcoming continental competition.

The match initially saw Nigeria take the lead through a goal from Samuel Chukwueze in the 59th minute, igniting hope among the home supporters. However, the tide turned dramatically within a short span, as Rwanda mounted a resilient comeback.

Just ten minutes after Nigeria’s goal, the visiting team swiftly scored twice in a mere three minutes, overturning the scoreline to 2-1. This remarkable turnaround not only handed Rwanda their first-ever win over Nigeria but also left the home fans in shock.

In his post-match comments, Eguavoen addressed the critical issue of creativity in the midfield, which he believes played a vital role in the unexpected defeat.

“Goals win games, we all know that,” he said. “The players are scoring goals in their club sides and even during training, but when it comes to matchday, they struggle to convert those opportunities. I keep searching for answers to why this is happening.”

He emphasized the need for players capable of transforming the game with their creativity and playmaking abilities. “We still need to identify those players who can create chances, putting the ball into space for others to run onto,” he continued. “We need a playmaker who possesses the flair and vision to change the dynamics of the game.”