‘America Is 46 Minutes To Heaven’ – Israel DMW Claims After Travelling With Davido To US

Israel DMW, the logistics manager to Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has expressed appreciation to his boss, following a visit to the United States.

Naija News reports that in a post via his Instagram page, Isreal, who received his US visa last month, claimed that America is 46 minutes to heaven.

Israel also appreciated Davido, Edo people and Nigerians.

He wrote, “It’s 46 minutes to Heaven when you get to America. 5yrs visa shit. Thank you, God Almighty. Thank you, baba twins. Thank you, sir. Thanks to my Edo people. Thanks to all Nigerians.”

In other news, Davido has pledged a sum of ₦300 million to be distributed to orphanages across the country through his foundation.

Davido, who released his latest single ‘Awuke’ made the announcement on his X handle on Monday.

“Once again my birthday this year we Donating to orphanages and a charity that helps young people stay away from drug abuse & addiction. This year is ₦300m. Details to follow soon,” he wrote.

Davido founded the Davido Adeleke Foundation in 2022 as a means to help vulnerable children.

In July 2023, Davido’s foundation donated over ₦200 million to orphanages in the country, and 13,818 children benefited from it. He also promised to donate some more money in 2024.