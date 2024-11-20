2027: Labour Party Establishes New Directorate, Calls For Electoral Reforms In Nigeria

The Labour Party (LP), under the leadership of Julius Abure as its National Chairman, has announced the establishment of a Directorate of International and Diaspora Affairs.

The party made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, after the conclusion of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which held virtually.

According to him, the new directorate has the mandate to manage the affairs of Labour Party members in the diaspora and how such people can effectively participate in party activities.

Ifoh revealed that the new directorate will be headed by Prof. Eddie Oparaoji while Aju Elumelu will serve as the Secretary.

“Besides the task of managing the millions of Party members in Diaspora, they must come up with modalities on how diasporans will participate actively in various party congresses including the Ward Congress.

“NEC also directed that various committees which include Electoral Reform Committee, Political Education Committee and State Elders Council be inaugurated with immediate effect,” he said.

The NEC also commended the Director General of the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration, Dr. Marcel Ngogbehei and his Secretary, Shiek Rufai Al-Sadique for the successes recorded in less than six months, urging them to engage in more membership drive.

“NEC also approved the restructuring of the Directorate of Mobilization and Integration. The party applauded the instant success achieved by this directorate less than six months after its inauguration,” Ifoh stated.

Speaking on the need for the creation of the Electoral Reform Committee, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, said the party is a major victim in the 2023 election, hence, the LP would continue to push for a holistic electoral reform in Nigeria.

“We note that the Labour Party is a major victim in the 2023 general election and will therefore pursue electoral reform in Nigeria.

“And for us to have credible, proactive leaders that will work in the interest of the people, the processes leading to the selection of these candidates must be credible, fair, and transparent.

“To this extent, Labour Party is poised to pursue holistic electoral reforms in Nigeria. The Committee must take cognizance of all our laws and institutions and therefore make recommendations to the party,” he said.