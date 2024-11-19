William Troost-Ekong Takes Responsibility For Super Eagles’ Defeat To Rwanda

Captain William Troost-Ekong has accepted responsibility for the Super Eagles’ disappointing 2-1 loss to the Amavubi of Rwanda in their final 2025 AFCON qualification game on Monday, November 18.

The match, held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, saw the Nigerian side take the lead thanks to a brilliant individual effort from Samuel Chukwueze, who scored to put the Super Eagles ahead 1-0.

However, the tide turned dramatically as the Nigerian side found themselves struggling defensively, conceding two quick goals to the Rwandan team. The first goal came from a well-executed free kick, while the second resulted from a lapse in defensive cohesion that allowed the Rwandan attackers to capitalize on the situation.

Troost-Ekong who played as a centre-back in the game, expressed his deep disappointment in the team’s defensive performance, stating that he felt he had not done enough to organize and lead the backline effectively.

“Yes, you’re right, and I take responsibility,” he acknowledged during the post-match press conference. “As captain and the last man at the back, I know we should have done better. I must ensure our defence is solid, and we fell short today.”

He further explained that while his team displayed some moments of skill and resilience, set pieces, such as the free kicks that led to the goals, can be a challenge for any team. “But don’t forget, free kicks, like other set-piece situations, can trouble any team, and I think that’s what happened today. So, I take responsibility”, he said.