Wike Is Right; Your Claims Are Baseless, Detrimental To Judiciary’s Reputation – Senior Lawyer Tackles Falana

Coordinator of the Rule of Law Development Foundation, Joseph Daudu (SAN), has defended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against critics of his decision to construct houses for judges in Abuja.

Recall that human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), had in a recent interview, stated that the construction of houses for judges and justices by the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was unconstitutional and an embarrassment to the judiciary.

But speaking at the opening of the 6th Annual Criminal Law Review Conference in Abuja on Monday, Daudu dismissed allegations that the project could be seen as inducement, describing such claims as baseless and detrimental to the judiciary’s reputation.

Daudu explained that the constitutional overlap among the executive, legislature, and judiciary allows for interdependent functions, making the provision of housing for judges a legitimate executive responsibility.

“In a normal democratic system of government, it is not unusual to see the executive exercise legislative or judicial functions in certain instances,” Daudu stated, noting examples such as executive orders and legislative oversight powers.

He clarified that the housing project was not a personal initiative of the FCT Minister but an approved budgetary item that received presidential assent.

“Critics portraying this initiative as a personal project of the minister are missing the point,” Daudu said. “It is a constitutionally approved program aimed at ensuring the judiciary is well-equipped to function independently.”

The senior lawyer emphasized that providing accommodation for judges is not a new practice, citing historical precedents from the colonial era when judges were housed in Government Reservation Areas.

He noted that the practice was halted in 2007 during the monetization of government housing benefits, a policy that led to significant challenges for judicial officers, including safety concerns.

Daudu argued that reinstating housing provisions for judges addresses these challenges, promoting their safety, independence, and impartiality.

“Critics reducing this initiative to party politics fail to see the broader benefits,” he remarked.

He also highlighted the constitutional mandate that tasks the executive with submitting budgets and executing programs for all arms of government.

“The three arms of government work in tandem, not at cross purposes,” Daudu said. “Providing housing for judges is an executive duty aimed at strengthening judicial operations.”