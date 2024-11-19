Why I Will Never Rub Shoulders With Bayo Onanuga – Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Communications Policy to President Bola Tinubu, has stated he can never be drawn into a position of rubbing shoulders with the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Naija News reports that Bwala spoke on Monday while answering questions on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

Bwala stated that Onanuga is an elder statesman and a brilliant journalist with a proven record.

According to him, Onanuga served the country properly and he would be happy to see him lead the presidential media team.

He said, “Bayo Onanuga is an elder statesman. He’s a very brilliant journalist who has had his records. We are happy he’s leading us as a leader.

“I’m happy for him to lead. I haven’t been told, but I’m happy for him to lead. Because he’s an elder, I will respect him.

“And he has his own record. He has served Nigeria well. He has a proven record as a journalist.

“I can never be drawn into a position where I will rub shoulders with him. I doff my cap for him.

“My own is, if he says ‘go and carry that table,’ I will just do so; that’s my job. It’s not about title.”