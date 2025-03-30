Online Idiots Said Wike Suffered Stroke And Has Been Flown Abroad – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has debunked rumours that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, is sick and has been flown abroad.

The presidential media aide submitted that online idiots are the ones spreading rumours about the alleged ill health of the FCT Minister.

Onanuga, in a post on Sunday via his 𝕏 account, lambasted those alleging that Wike has suffered a stroke and has been flown abroad for treatment.

Sharing a video of the FCT Minister’s sallah homage to President Tinubu, Onanuga wrote: “Here is Nyesom Wike, the Minister of FCT, reported by some online idiots to have suffered a stroke and flown abroad.”

Naija News had earlier reported that Wike, on Sunday, led the FCT community to pay a Sallah homage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House Banquet Hall.

The visit is part of the Eid-El Fitr celebration, which marks the end of the 2025 Ramadan fast.

Naija News reports that during the visit, Wike presented a sallah felicitations card to President Tinubu on behalf of the residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to refrain from insulting when voicing their concerns to Nigerian leaders.

Naija News reports that the respected religious and traditional ruler made this remark while delivering his Sallah message after participating in the two units of the Eid-el-Fitr prayer at Fakon Idi on Sunday, March 30.

The Sultan of Sokoto encouraged Nigerians to keep praying for their leaders across all levels of governance.

As the President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sultan Sa’ad also congratulated Muslims on completing the 29 days of Ramadan fasting, urging them to carry forward the holy month’s values in future interactions.