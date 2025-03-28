President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointments [Full List]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved new appointments to strengthen the leadership of River Basin Development Authorities under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Friday evening by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

At the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, Abeokuta, Sowade Oluwakayode Adebayo will replace Engr. Julius Oloro as the Executive Director of Engineering Services.

At the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Chucks Erhire steps into the role of Executive Director of Engineering Services, succeeding Dr. Austin Nonyelim Izagbo.

The President appointed Sunday Kubba Hassan as the Executive Director of Planning at the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, replacing Chief Chris Tarka.

Engr. Okibe Timothy retains his current position as the Executive Director of Engineering at the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority.

President Tinubu urged the appointees to uphold the highest standards of integrity and performance as they work to improve water management and rural development for the benefit of all Nigerians.