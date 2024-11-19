‘We Are Only Respecting Ourselves’ – Sultan Denies Traditional Rulers Fear Governors

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Mohammad Abubakar II, has dismissed claims that traditional rulers are intimidated by state governors.

Speaking at a Stakeholders’ Roundtable on Northern Nigerian Youth Development in Abuja, organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, the Sultan emphasized that traditional rulers have a deeper historical and cultural connection to the country than governors.

He noted that traditional institutions were in place long before Nigeria’s independence in 1960.

The Sultan’s comments were in response to remarks by former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, who suggested that traditional rulers feared state governors.

Refuting this, the Sultan stated, “Traditional rulers are not afraid of governors. We respect them as leaders with constitutional authority in their states, but this respect should not be mistaken for fear.

“Our institutions have been guiding and serving the people since before Nigeria’s creation in 1914. We have a deeper understanding of the country’s roots and its people. We don’t shy away from challenges; instead, we trust Almighty Allah to guide us through changes.”

The Sultan reaffirmed the importance of traditional leaders in addressing the needs of their communities, highlighting their role as custodians of culture and advocates for the people’s welfare.