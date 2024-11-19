‘Viral Picture Of Peter Obi Paying Homage To MC Oluomo Fake’

A picture of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, paying homage to Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has gone viral on social media.

MC Oluomo was recently sworn in by a faction as the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on November 11.

The image, which has been widely circulated on WhatsApp, shows Obi standing beside Oluomo, dressed in a white Agbada.

The picture, purportedly shared by Goldmynetv, was accompanied by a caption suggesting Obi’s readiness to collaborate with the NURTW president.

The post read, “Peter Obi pays homage to MC Oluomo, vows to work with him as the new NURTW National President!”

According to TheCable, it subjected the picture to a reverse image search and found that the white apparel worn by Oluomo in the picture was the same he wore the day he assumed office.

The platform noted that no credible media platform had reported the news. Checks on goldmynetv’s Instagram page also showed that there was no such post on the page.

An analysis of the image using fotoforensic, a tool for digital photo forensics, showed that there was variation in Obi’s clothes details. The objects in the original picture had white detailing, indicating also that the Instagram page was as well photoshopped — it had an inconsistent colour.