‘The Best Way To Honour Ifeanyi Ubah Is To Release Nnamdi Kanu’ – Rochas Okorocha Begs FG

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has pleaded with the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to honour the late Senator Ifeanyi Uba.

Naija News reports that Okorocha made the plea on the night of the tribute held in honour of Ubah on Monday night, November 18.

Okorocha urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to convey the message to the FG.

Recall that Ubah died in London on July 27 and will be laid to rest on November 22.

The ex-governor said, “I want to say to you, brother in whom I am well pleased Senator Akpabio, convey this message to FG on behalf of the Igbos seated here that the best to honour Ifeanyi Ubah is to release Nnamdi Kanu so that the Igbos can go home and re-organise their place and I know you senator Akpabio that even if you don’t want to do it, send this message for the sake of your wife who is our daughter. Send this message and get us a result, or else your wife is not too far from taking back home.”

Meanwhile, a member of the House of Representatives, Obi Aguocha, has disclosed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would soon be released from detention.

Obi Aguocha, who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency in the Green Chamber, said negotiations are on to secure Kanu’s freedom.

The lawmaker stated this on Tuesday, in an interview with Arise TV. Naija News reported that Aguocha had decried the way Ndigbo are treated in the country.

Arguing that there are two rules in Nigeria, one for every other Nigerian, another for Ndigbo; the Labour Party lawmaker explained the IPOB leader ought to have been released with the privilege of Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution enjoyed by Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

According to him; he, other lawmakers and Governor Alex Otti of Abia State have had consultations with the Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi and President Bola Tinubu.