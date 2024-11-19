Strike Looms In Cross River State Over Breakdown In New Minimum Wage Negotiations

Civil servants in Cross River State may proceed on strike following the breakdown in negotiations with the state government over the implementation and payment of the new ₦70,000 minimum wage.

Naija News understands the labour leaders in the state had walked out of a negotiation meeting with the state government on Monday, 18th November.

During Monday’s meeting at the office of the State Head of Service, Innocent Eteng, leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), staged a walkout over what they described as delay tactics on the part of the government representatives at the committee.

The labour leaders accused the government representatives of attempting to postpone meetings till January 2025 after the first meeting held last week.

They insisted that they could not guarantee industrial harmony from Wednesday if the government failed to concretise plans to implement the new national minimum wage of ₦70,000.

As of press time today, the labour leaders in the state are meeting, and it’s unclear if they will go ahead with their threat to commence a strike in the state.

However, the Special Adviser to the Cross River State Governor on Labour Matters, Clarkson Otu, said it would be too hasty to call out workers in the state for an industrial action.

He told The Sun that another date has been fixed for another meeting over the implementation of the new wage.

“It’s not enough to say negotiations have broken down because even at the national level they stage a walk out and later come back to meet.

” I think the intention is to notify Congress and possibly give another ultimatum, but it’s hasty to convene Congress in the midst of a negotiation.

“Minimum wage is a law and the state is bound to implement it, but there has to be a template agreed by all parties which is consistent with available resources,” he said.