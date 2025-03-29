PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Ambrose-Amawhe Dumps Party

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election in Cross River State, Emana Ambrose-Amawhe, has officially resigned from the party.

In a resignation letter dated March 28, 2025, addressed to the chairman of Edem Odo Ward in Akpabuyo Local Government Area, Ambrose-Amawhe stated that her resignation was effective immediately.

In her resignation letter, Ambrose-Amawhe explained that her decision was not made lightly but was influenced by her reflections on the current state of affairs within the PDP. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunities she had within the party but indicated that it was time for a change.

“I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect. I sincerely appreciate the opportunity given to me over time to contribute my quota to the growth of the party and the chance to serve as the Deputy Governorship Candidate in the last general elections,” she said in the letter.

While stepping away from the PDP, Ambrose-Amawhe affirmed her commitment to the progress of Cross River State and Nigeria as a whole, stating that she would continue to serve her community and the country in other capacities.

“It was a privilege to be part of the PDP’s vision and engage with our people in meaningful ways. However, after much reflection in light of the current state of affairs within the party, I believe it is time for me to move on. This decision was not made lightly, but I remain committed to serving my community and contributing to the progress of our state and nation in other capacities,” she added.

Naija News reports that Ambrose-Amawhe was the running mate to Senator Sandy Onor in the 2023 governorship election in Cross River State.

She had also previously contested for the House of Representatives seat for the Bakassi/Akpabuyo/Calabar South Federal Constituency under the PDP.