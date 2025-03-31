PDP Suffers Another Resignation As Cross River Assistant State Woman Leader Steps Down

The Assistant State Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River South Senatorial District, Margaret Okon, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that this move comes just 48 hours after the deputy governorship candidate for the 2024 general elections, Emana Amawhe, also stepped down from the party’s state chapter.

In a resignation letter addressed to the Ward Chairman of Edem Odo Ward, Akpabuyo Local Government Area, Cross River State, Okon expressed her gratitude for the opportunities and experiences she gained while serving the party.

She reflected on her journey within the PDP, noting her involvement in various roles, including as a ward executive member, councillor, and most recently, as a member of the state executive council and assistant state women leader for the Cross River South Senatorial District.

Okon stated, “I am grateful for the opportunity to have served the party in various capacities, from being a Ward Exco member to serving as a Councillor, and most recently, as a member of the State Executive Council/ Assistant State Woman Leader, South; a position I have held until today. These experiences have been invaluable, and I deeply appreciate the trust and support I received throughout my journey.

“The insights and lessons I have gained during my time in the PDP will undoubtedly play an instrumental role in shaping my future endeavors. As I take this step forward, I remain committed to the service of my community and the pursuit of progress for our people.”