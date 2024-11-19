PHOTO NEWS: Late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s Body Arrives National Assembly

Photos have emerged from the National Assembly complex amid a valedictory session held in honour of late Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

Naija News reports that a casket containing the remains of the late lawmaker who represented Anambra South was laid at the National Assembly complex on Tuesday.

Recall that Ubah died at 52 in London, United Kingdom, on July 27, 2004.

Among other dignitaries who have arrived at the NASS complex are Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and others.

The Vice President is expected to speak in honour and memory of the late Senator during the event.

See some photos from the valedictory session below:

Meanwhile, former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has pleaded with the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to honour the late Senator Ifeanyi Uba.

Naija News reports that Okorocha made the plea on the night of the tribute held in honour of Ubah on Monday night, November 18.

Okorocha urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to convey the message to the FG.

Recall that Ubah died in London on July 27 and will be laid to rest on November 22.

The ex-governor said, “I want to say to you, brother in whom I am well pleased Senator Akpabio, convey this message to FG on behalf of the Igbos seated here that the best to honour Ifeanyi Ubah is to release Nnamdi Kanu so that the Igbos can go home and re-organise their place and I know you senator Akpabio that even if you don’t want to do it, send this message for the sake of your wife who is our daughter. Send this message and get us a result, or else your wife is not too far from taking back home.”