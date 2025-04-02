Akpabio Removed Me From Chairmanship Of Senate Committee Because He Believes I Am Promoting The North – Sen Natasha

The embattled lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has claimed that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio is persecuting her as a result of the five mini LNG refineries she lobbied for her constituency.

She lamented that while she was working hard to serve her constituency some people felt she was trying to ridicule them, hence she made lot of enemies.

Akpoti-Uduaghan stated this on Tuesday in Ihima community, Okehi local government area while celebrating Sallah festival with her constituents.

The lawmaker alleged that Akpabio removed her from the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Local Content because he believed that she was using the committee to promote the North.

The federal lawmaker, who had been suspended for six months from the Senate for alleged gross misconduct, said no amount of intimidation and persecution would stop or discourage her from serving the people that gave her the mandate to represent them at the National Assembly.

According to her, “My constituents stood on the hot sun on the 28th of February, 2023 you voted for me across party lines to give me your mandate to represent you at the national assembly as a senator.

“The only reason why I had been persecuted so much in the last one month was because I dared the bad corrupt system. I refused to do things the way they usually do politics , I refused to be silent and I used my position as a senator to lobby projects for my constituency.

“But as I worked hard to serve my constituency i made a lot of enemies as some of them felt I am subjecting them to ridicule , my colleagues in the senate confronted me that my empowerment programmes are subjecting them to ridicule in the constituency and I pleaded to them that, that was not my intention.

“I will never regret doing what I am doing for my constituency. I am being harassed by the senate president but he can never get whatever he wanted from me. On the 30th of February, 2025 when the ground breaking of five mini LNG refineries was carried out in Ajaokuta my constituency, the project angered the Senate President.

“The Senate President, who was furious, stated that how can such projects be established in the North instead of the South – South. The Senate President removed me from the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Local Content because he believes that I have been using the committee to promote the North and that is exactly what he said. He refused me from the committee just five days after the ground breaking of the five projects.”