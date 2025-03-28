National Assembly Cannot Override Constitutional Rights Or Powers – Oby Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has stated that the Nigerian constitution is the supreme law of the land and the National Assembly must align with its provisions.

She accused Nigerian lawmakers of placing their rules above the Nigerian Constitution, and the laws of the land.

The politician argued that the United States’ Senate rules do not supersede the US Constitution.

Speaking via a post on X on Friday, the former Minister maintained that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land, and that all Senate rules must align with its provisions.

She said, “#Democracy101: Stop Enabling and Endorsing Democratic Aberration, Citizens

“Do US Senate Rules supersede the US Constitution?

“No, U.S. Senate rules do not supersede the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land, and all Senate rules must align with its provisions. Article I, Section 5 of the Constitution grants each house of Congress the authority to determine its own rules of proceedings, but these rules cannot conflict with constitutional principles.

“For example, Senate rules govern procedures like debate, voting, and committee structures, but they cannot override constitutional rights or powers. If a Senate rule were found to be unconstitutional, it would be invalidated.

“This is the United States- the country from which we borrowed our practice of Presidential System.

“@nassnigeria @NGRSenate @HouseNGR have dubiously placed their “Senate Rules” above the Nigerian Constitution, the Laws of the Land and Judicial Precedents.

“The tail is now wagging the dog. A dangerous thing.

“How long do citizens want to lethargically permit this aberration to continue?

“The answer is in each of our hands.”