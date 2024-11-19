More Work Is Expected From You – Wike Sends Warning To Civil Servants After Implementing ₦70,000 Minimum Wage

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged workers of the FCT Administration to increase their productivity and work harder.

This is coming after the implementation of the ₦70,000 minimum wage in the FCT.

Wike’s approval for the payment of the minimum wage was contained in a statement by the acting Head of Civil Service in the FCT, Grace Adayilo.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja, during the inspection of the ongoing construction of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal access road, Wike noted that more work is expected from the civil servants.

The minister explained that the implementation was in fulfillment of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, to improve the welfare of workers.

“In line with that, we have also adopted the N70,000 minimum wage and approved the payment of the arrears as agreed with the labour union.

“I expect that the workers will also see this as a boost and be more committed for us to achieve the development that is required in the city.

“So, workers should not live like, oh, money has been paid. It means more work is expected from you,” the minister said.