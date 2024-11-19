Indian Prime Minister’s Visit: Wike Not Barred From Presidential Villa – Aide

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed claims that his principal was barred from the presidential villa.

Naija News reports that Olayinka made this clarification following the purported report by US-based journalist, Jackson Ude, and claims that Wike was drunk while receiving the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday.

In the statement via X, Olayinka stated that Wike received the Prime Minister as directed by the President and led him to the presidential villa on Sunday morning.

Wike’s aide further described the publication of Jackson regarding his principal as lies.

The statement reads, “Wike and Indian Prime Minister’s Visit: Jackson Ude, the liar on his podium of lies again!

“This afternoon, a US based self-appointed journalist, @jacksonpbn tweeted on his X handle insinuating that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, was barred from the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

“He claimed in his usual lying manner that Wike was drunk when he received the visiting Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday.

“Ordinarily, our approach to character like Jackson Ude, being aware of his stock-in-trade, is to ignore him and allow him the freedom to advertise his usual idiocy. However, knowing that the said Jackson Ude, also operates as a sponsored liar against people, for which he earns a living, it behoves on us to respond.

“First, the FCT Minister, received the Prime Minister of India, Narenda Modi, as directed by the President. Straight from the Airport, the FCT Minister led Prime Minister Narenda Modi to his hotel on Saturday night.

“On Sunday morning, Wike was at the hotel to perform his duty of leading the visiting Prime Minister to the Presidential Villa. The two attached photographs should be enough to deflate Jackson Ude’s balloon of lies.

“Interestingly, when Jackson Ude was reminded of the above, he quickly spin another lie, by asking why the Indian Security Operatives stopped the Minister from following the Prime Minister to his Hotel Suite after the incident at the airport.

“Fact is, the FCT Minister led the Prime Minister to his hotel, from the Airport and it was from the hotel that he (Wike) led the Prime Minister to the Presidential Villa on Sunday morning, where his duty ended.

“Up till now, Jackson Ude is still spinning lies to defend his initial lies. But for us who know his antecedents, we will not dignify him henceforth.”