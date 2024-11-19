IBEDC Is Responsible For Power Outage – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) was responsible for power outages in some areas within its franchise.

The General Manager of Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, regretted that IBEDC preferred shifting blame instead of providing its customers with the right information concerning power outages in their areas.

In a statement on Tuesday titled ‘RE: Setting the Records Straight on IBEDC’s False Claims on Power Supply Disruptions’, Mrs. Mbah said contrary to misleading information from IBEDC on Sunday, the DisCo’s distribution lines had problems that affected some areas.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to correct the grossly misleading information published by Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on November 17, 2024, regarding power supply disruptions in some communities within its franchise area.

“Contrary to IBEDC’s claims, our thorough investigation reveals the breakers at TCN’s 132/33kV Sawmill Transmission Substation are, in fact, fully functional.

The actual cause of the disruptions lies within IBEDC’s distribution lines and not TCN.

“We urge IBEDC to focus on addressing the challenges within their network, rather than spreading misinformation.

“Deliberate dissemination of falsehood is unacceptable and undermines the collaborative efforts necessary for efficient power supply.

“For the record, TCN’s infrastructure at the 132/33kV Sawmill Substation has not contributed to any power supply disruptions within IBEDC’s franchise area as claimed,” Mrs. Mbah said.