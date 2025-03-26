IBEDC To Take Legal Action Over Allegations Of Sacking 3,000 Employees

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has declared its intention to take legal action in light of accusations regarding the termination of 3,000 employees.

The company categorically denied these allegations, stating that its actual workforce comprises around 2,500 individuals.

IBEDC perceives the dissemination of such misinformation as a calculated and harmful effort to undermine its reputation.

In a statement provided to journalists on Wednesday by the Coordinating Head of Corporate Services at IBEDC, Angela Olanrewaju, it was noted that the company is currently “actively supporting the resolution of the ongoing third-party outsourcing (PIPILL) issue with the Oyo State branch of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC.”

She reaffirmed the company’s dedication to delivering outstanding service and its ongoing initiatives to enhance value within its operational areas.

Olanrewaju also acknowledged the Federal Ministry of Labour’s role in facilitating discussions among various stakeholders, praising the professionalism exhibited throughout the mediation process.

She stated, “The company acknowledges the professionalism exhibited during the mediation process, which remains ongoing. In light of the ongoing situation, IBEDC plans to take legal action to address the defamation.”

Olanrewaju encouraged the Oyo State chapter of the NLC to remain patient during this period and to avoid any actions that might interfere with operations.

She cautioned that such actions “would merely hinder our capacity to ensure a consistent power supply for businesses and residents in Oyo State and the surrounding areas.”

Nevertheless, the company stated its commitment to safeguarding its reputation while maintaining its focus on providing dependable electricity services to its customers.