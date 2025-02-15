Reports About Two National Grid Collapses In 2025 Are Not Correct – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has denied reports that the National Grid has already experienced two collapses in the year 2025.

The TCN, in a statement on Saturday, clarified that reports about two grid collapses in 2025 are mischievous, misleading, and inaccurate.

The statement, therefore urged members of the public to disregard the report, which it claimed originated from unauthorized sources.

Naija News reports that specifically, the TCN statement released via its 𝕏 handle explained that what happened on the 12th of February was simply a tripping of the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330kV transmission line, which only impacted areas in Abuja, Lagos, and Osogbo axis.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby notes that the report making the rounds about the occurrence of two National Grid Collapses within the year 2025 is mischievous and misleading to the Nigerian populace.

“We hereby appeal to the general public to disregard this and other inaccurate reports on events and status of the national grid (including records of past events) emanating from unauthorized sources.

“It is pertinent to note that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is regulated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and governed by industry documents. The documents reserve for the National Control Centre System Operator or her designated back-up the National Supplementary Control Centre (SNCC) the exclusive right to provide information to the public about events and status of the grid.

“TCN Management would like to reiterate that there has been no system collapse this year and that on the 12th of February 2025, when the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330kV transmission line tripped, the Benin-Egbin 330kV line was on a scheduled outage for mechanical line tracing. The tripping resulted in a cascaded outage, causing loss of supply within Abuja, Lagos, and Osogbo axis. Other parts of the country were, however, fully intact. Meanwhile, full restoration of bulk power supply to affected areas has since been completed.

“Members of the public and reporters are therefore advised to please shun malicious and unfounded information about the National Grid that does not emanate from the Public Affairs Department of the TCN,” the statement noted.