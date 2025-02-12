‘It Was A Grid Disturbance, Not Grid Collapse’ – Reason For Blackout In Some Parts Of Nigeria Explained

The power outage experienced in some parts of Nigeria on Wednesday has been explained as a “grid disturbance.”

Operators of the National Grid gave the explanation hours after Nigerians cried out about sudden power outages in some locations earlier on Wednesday.

Naija News recalls Nigerians on social media reacted as soon as the power went off across the country, prompting fresh fears of another collapse of the National Grid.

However, minutes after the development, operators of the National Grid via their official X account, issued a statement.

Naija News reports the statement failed to either confirm or deny fears about a grid collapse but simply warned against fake news.

“Beware of Fake News Merchants!” the terse statement read.

In an updated statement, the operators later clarified that what occurred was not a grid collapse, but a grid disturbance affecting some locations in the country.

“There was a “GRID DISTURBANCE” before noon today.

“Parts of the country experienced outage.

“Further information shortly,” the updated statement read.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has raised concerns over the impact of rising electricity tariffs and excessive taxation on Nigerian workers, describing the situation as unbearable.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with government officials last week, Ajaero criticized the current tax policies, stressing that they are placing an overwhelming burden on workers.

His comments came amid ongoing negotiations between labour leaders and the federal government regarding the recent 50% increase in telecom tariffs.

On January 20, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved a tariff hike for telecom operators, prompting the NLC to announce a nationwide protest scheduled for February 4.

However, following discussions with the government, labour leaders agreed to postpone the protest for two weeks.

As part of the resolution, a 10-member committee—comprising five representatives from both the government and the NLC, has been set up to review the telecom tariff hike and propose viable solutions.