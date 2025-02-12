“Beware Of Fake News Merchants” – Operator Reacts To Reports Of National Grid Collapse

The operators of the National Grid have reacted to reports that the grid suffered a fresh collapse on Wednesday, 12th February, plunging Nigerians into darkness.

Nigerians on social media reacted as soon as the power went off across the country, prompting fresh fears of another collapse of the National Grid.

However, minutes after the development, operators of the National Grid via their official X account, issued a statement.

Naija News reports the statement failed to either confirm or deny fears about a grid collapse but simply warned against fake news.

“Beware of Fake News Merchants!” the terse statement read.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has declared that the National Grid would continue to collapse until the repair on Ugwachi-Bauchi-Makurdi line is executed.

He further disclosed that the attempts to repair the line have been hampered by insecurity in the north and, therefore, called for the insecurity to be addressed.

In his words, the inability to fix the damaged line as a result of insecurity is putting undue pressure on existing infrastructure and has made the grid fragile.

Adelabu also pointed out that the grid is old and requires a total overhaul to make it efficient.

He however denied reports that the National Grid collapsed 12 times in 2024, saying it experienced only 8, out of which 5 were full and 3 partial collapses.

Naija News reports the Minister made the submissions in January while defending his ministry’s 2025 budget figures before the Senate Committee on Power.

During the interaction, Adelabu couldn’t give any assurances that the grid would not suffer future collapses, but promised that the Power Ministry would swiftly restore it when any incident occurs.