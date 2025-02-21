JUST IN: Blackout Looms As TCN Announces Power Interruption In Parts Of Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has declared a forthcoming seven-hour power interruption in certain areas of Abuja, attributed to the annual preventive maintenance of two transformers at the Apo 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

A statement issued by the General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Friday verified that the maintenance is set to occur on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on both days.

Consequently, power supply will be disrupted in various locations during the planned maintenance period.

The statement read, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria informs the public that its maintenance crew will conduct annual preventive maintenance on the 2x100MVA, TR3 & TR4 transformers at the Apo 132/33kV Transmission Substation in Abuja.

“The planned power interruptions are unavoidable, as Abuja DisCo will be unable to receive bulk power supply from the transformers during the maintenance period. Power supply will be restored to the affected areas upon completion of the maintenance exercise.”

The official from TCN stated that on Saturday, February 22, power outages will impact the National Hospital, G2 Injection Station, Garki, Area 1, and Asokoro for a duration of seven hours.

On Sunday, February 23, locations such as Apo Legislative Quarters, Apo Resettlement, Gudu, Apo Mechanic, and nearby areas will also face a seven-hour power interruption.

TCN clarified that this disruption is essential since the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company will not be able to receive bulk power supply from the affected transformers during the maintenance activities.

They also expressed regret for any inconvenience experienced by the customers impacted during this period.

TCN assured that power supply will be reinstated once the maintenance work is finalized.

The power company further apologized for any trouble this may cause for the electricity customers affected.