Blackout Looms As Vandals Destroy Four Power Towers – [See Affected States]

Bayelsa and Rivers State residents have been thrown into another series of power outages due to the vandalism of four electricity transmission towers along the Owerri-Ahoada 132kV Double Circuit line.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reported that the vandalism resulted in the collapse of these four towers.

In a statement on Thursday, the TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, indicated that the compromised towers, numbered T171 to T174, fell at approximately 6:23 PM on Tuesday, March 11.

Naija News understands their collapse was discovered following a failed reclosure attempt, which necessitated a patrol of the area.

Investigations have confirmed that the towers’ failure was directly linked to acts of vandalism.

This incident has interrupted power supply to the Ahoada, Gbarain, and Yenagoa 132kV transmission substations, impacting various regions in Rivers State and the entirety of Bayelsa State.

Mbah noted that a team of engineers, headed by the General Manager of the Port Harcourt Region, Emmanuel Akpa, has visited the site to evaluate the damage.

Akpa stated that TCN is actively working to mobilize personnel and resources to repair the damaged towers and restore the bulk power supply to the affected states.

“We condemn this act of vandalism, which continues to undermine efforts made to put in place a robust transmission grid. We are again calling on host communities to join us in the urgent fight against the vandalism of power infrastructure,” Mbah stated.

Residents of Bayelsa experienced a prolonged power outage lasting four months, starting in July 2024, which was linked to comparable acts of vandalism.

Numerous community members reported significant disruptions to their daily routines and business operations, with some incurring high expenses on fuel for generators as a result of the electricity shortage.