Gov Zulum Reacts As Man Marries Four Wives In Borno IDP Camp

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has expressed concern over the situation in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state, where some individuals have taken multiple wives despite being unable to provide for their families adequately.

Naija News reports that the governor’s reaction follows a video that reportedly went viral on social media, particularly on TikTok, and was shared by one Kawu Garba.

Reacting to the clip, which, according to Daily Post, captured the situation at the IDP camp, Governor Zulum criticized state and national politicians for hesitating to address the issue due to fears of losing votes during elections.

“The question is, which Islamic teacher has spoken out against this? Which member has kicked against this situation?” the Governor asked.

“All they (politicians) say is, ‘Ha, I will not talk.’ Rather, they are concerned with contesting and winning their elections. They refuse to speak out so that the IDPs will not vote against them.”

The Governor made reference to an individual who reportedly arrived at the camp in 2011 or 2012 with one wife but now has four, underscoring the economic strain this behaviour places on the state.

Meanwhile, about a month ago, Human Rights Activist, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome urged the federal government to create a separate budget for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the country.

He made the call on Tuesday during his visit to the Durumi IDP camp in Area I, Abuja, to commemorate his 67th birthday.

Ozekhome called on the government to create a yearly budget for the vulnerable members of society, saying without that, the country will continue to incubate a dangerous segment of society.

He argued that the children among these people might grow up and take up arms against the government.

The senior advocate maintained that a gainfully employed person would not carry guns in the forest and waylay people.