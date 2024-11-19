Full List: 21 Countries That Have Qualified For 2025 AFCON Tournament

A total of 21 nations have secured their places in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the matches played on Monday, November 18, 2024.

The confirmed countries are:

Morocco Burkina Faso Cameroon Algeria DR Congo Senegal Egypt Angola Gabon Uganda South Africa. Nigeria Benin Republic Comoros Sudan Equatorial Guinea Cote d’Ivoire Zimbabwe Mali Zambia Tunisia

Naija News understands that only three slots remain to be filled following Monday’s games as Morocco prepares to host the 2025 AFCON from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Cote d’Ivoire, the current champions, secured victory over Nigeria with a score of 2-1 in the final held earlier this year.

Sudan qualified for the tournament on Monday following a dramatic final round of matches, which also saw Benin advance to next year’s finals.

Due to ongoing conflict, Sudan has been compelled to play their home matches on neutral ground, and the domestic league has been suspended since the conflict began in April of the previous year.

The Falcons of Jediane required only a single point from their last two matches but suffered a 4-0 defeat against Niger on Thursday.

Nevertheless, they achieved second place in Group F by drawing 0-0 with the already-qualified Angola in Libya.

Niger, who had the opportunity to take advantage of Sudan’s misstep, ultimately missed out on qualification by a single point, despite Oumar Sako’s last-minute goal securing a 2-1 victory over Ghana in Accra.

In Group D, Benin secured the crucial draw they required against Libya, marking their return to the finals for the first time since 2019.

Had the North Africans emerged victorious on their home ground in Tripoli, they would have qualified instead. However, Benin advanced due to their superior head-to-head record against Rwanda.

Both the Cheetahs and the Wasps concluded the group stage with eight points each, following Rwanda’s unexpected 2-1 comeback victory over Nigeria.

The final three spots for the 2025 Nations Cup in Morocco will be determined on Tuesday.

In Group C, Botswana and Mauritania are competing for the second position, while Tanzania needs to secure a win against Guinea at home to advance ahead of the West Africans in Group H.

In Group I, Guinea-Bissau must defeat Mozambique with a score that ensures they hold the advantage in their head-to-head matchup against the Mambas.