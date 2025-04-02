NIMET Predicts Fresh Rounds Of Heatwaves, Malaria, Meningitis Across State In Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned Nigerians to expect fresh rounds of heat exhaustion and heatstroke in the month of April.

According to NIMET, central and northern states are at higher risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, while the south will also not be left out of the heat stress.

Naija News reports the warning was handed down in the April weather outlook by NIMET.

The agency cautioned that residents in states including Kwara, Kogi, and Benue are at higher risk of malaria due to higher mosquito activity.

It also predicted the outbreak of meningitis in the extreme north, adding that the condition of the region is favourable for outbreaks.

NiMet added that temperatures are expected to be warmer than average along the coast and slightly above normal in the central and northern states.

The temperature outlook for the north is 38°C – 42°C, central 36°C – 40°C and South 32°C – 36°C.

The agency stated: “Expect hot weather conditions across the country, with significant thermal discomfort affecting most states.

NIMET further predicted that there is the likelihood of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke in central and northern regions and advised Nigerians to stay safe by staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged sun exposure, and use of mosquito nets and repellents.