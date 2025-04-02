FG Announces Direct Flight From Abuja To Algiers

The Federal Government has announced an agreement between Nigeria and Algeria for a direct flight from Abuja to Algiers.

Naija News reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Air Algerie inaugural direct flight service from Algiers to Abuja is scheduled for 6th April 2025.

A statement, on Wednesday, from the Ministry’s spokesman, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, stated that the development marks a significant milestone in the growing diplomatic and economic relations between Nigeria and Algeria.

It added that it was the implementation of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between both countries, which culminated in the successful venture.

It read in part: “The new route, operated by Algeria’s national carrier, Algerie Air with a Boeing 737 Aircraft will positively enhance connectivity, promote tourism, and facilitate trade and investment between the two nations.

“This landmark development equally underscores the shared commitment of both countries to deepening bilateral cooperation in aviation, commerce, and people-to-people exchanges.

“The Ministry commends the significant role played by the Embassy of Nigeria in Algiers for not only facilitating this noble goal but also seeing to its fruition.

“The Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of Nigeria in Algiers, leadership of the Nigerian Community in Algeria and representative of the Algerian Government are expected to be on board the scheduled inaugural flight.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant aviation authorities, extends its warm congratulations to Air Algerie and assures all necessary support to ensure the success and sustainability of this new service.

“We believe this initiative will further strengthen the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and Algeria, while opening new opportunities for mutual growth. The affordable fare structure and the proximity of Algeria to Europe would also provide Nigerians with a convenient gateway to Europe, thereby enhancing Nigeria’s position as a regional hub for business, tourism, and transit.

“The Nigerian government therefore encourages citizens and the business communities to take advantage of this enhanced air connectivity, which will operate twice a week, to explore trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between both countries. We look forward to a successful inaugural flight and a prosperous partnership with Air Algeria.”