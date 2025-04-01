“People With Unverified, Forged Certificates And Criminal Records Are In Charge Of Nigeria” – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has submitted that Nigeria does not have a functional democracy in place.

According to him, the country has failed to meet the basic requirements of what is expected to be a democratic setting because the government is not working for the people as it should in a properly defined democratic setting.

He submitted that at best, Nigeria can be described to be striving to be a democratic country.

Peter Obi, in an interview with Arise Television on Tuesday, lamented that people with unverified and forged certificates, as well as allegations of criminal records, are in positions of leadership in Nigeria.

He added that a country without an independent judiciary and an effective legislature can’t be said to be practicing true democracy.

Naija News reports the former Anambra State Governor therefore urged leaders to stop deceiving Nigerians that what the country has is true democracy.

In his words, “You can’t have a democracy without a functional and effective legislature, which you know we don’t have today. You can’t have democracy without again, an independent judiciary that fights for the common man. I can go on and on. In a democracy, it is clear, there are guidelines even set for people vying for elections like in Nigerian case, we have to talk about people must be qualified; they must have primary school, secondary school, university and must attain certain age; that is not happening today.

“People with unverified forged certificates all over the place, criminal records and everything, and they are in charge.

“Yes, maybe we are striving to be a democratic country, but the way we are today, is not. Look at what happened in Rivers, can you call that democracy?”