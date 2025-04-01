World Bank Approves Fresh Multi-million Dollar Loans For Nigeria

The World Bank has approved fresh loans for Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the bank, on Monday, approved a total of $632 million for use in critical areas of Nigeria’s economy, including nutrition enhancement and provision of quality basic education.

A breakdown of the figures as made available on the World Bank website shows that $80 million was approved for the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria 2.0 initiative, and $552 million was approved to finance the HOPE for Quality Basic Education for All program.

These new loans are part of the World Bank’s broader plan to assist Nigeria’s development goals, with a focus on improving healthcare, education, and community resilience.

The anticipated loans are intended to bolster the government’s initiatives in enhancing nutritional outcomes and improving Nigerian children’s access to quality education.

Last Friday, the World Bank granted approval for a $500 million loan to Nigeria in order to bolster the country’s Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus Programme.

The initiative, formally called the NIGERIA: Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus Programme, aims to deliver crucial aid to households impacted by economic challenges and strengthen the resilience of communities.

The program focuses on supporting at-risk groups by providing financial assistance to families and small enterprises, aiming to alleviate the economic difficulties they encounter.